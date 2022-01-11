IMPD: Man arrested after intentionally striking and killing 57 yr old with vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a man in a deadly hit-and-run from earlier this month that investigators believe was intentional.

James Gary, 55, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the deadly hit-and-run occurred on Jan. 3 just before 9:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Centennial Street. Responding officers found a man lying in the front lawn of a residence and transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased was identified by police as 57-year-old John Coleman.

Preliminary investigation of Coleman’s death led detectives to believe that Coleman had been struck intentionally by a vehicle, possibly by someone known to him.

Investigators ended up identifying Gary as a suspect in Coleman’s death and arrested him. Police have not released details into how Gary was identified as the alleged suspect.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about John Coleman’s death to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.

A booking photo of James Gary was not available at the time of publishing.