INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, July 14, 2016, just after 5:00 a.m., IMPD responded to the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on report of a person down.

When officers arrived, they located an adult female, 41-year-old Angela Wright, who was pronounced dead on-scene.

On September 15, 2022, murder charges were filed on 23-year-old Jaylaun Walker for his alleged role in the 2016 incident. Walker was already in custody at the Adult Criminal Justice Center for a prior armed robbery in June 2022.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Charles Benner at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Charles.Benner@indy.gov.