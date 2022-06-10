INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest in the killing of a man Thursday night at a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday.

Darius Butts, age 41, is facing a charge of murder.

At about 11 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the Marathon Gas station at 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released once next-of-kin has been notified.

IMPD said detectives detained Butts at the scene, and after further investigation, arrested him for the shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final decision on charges.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Gary.Toms@Indy.Gov. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.