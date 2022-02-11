INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police have made an arrest in a January homicide investigation.

IMPD detectives arrested a man in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old Penny Turner. She was killed on January 8 in the 1400 block of S. Belmont Avenue.

Police were originally called to that location to investigate a burglary and then discovered a badly injured Turner inside a residence. Investigators say she was stabbed multiple times and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have not released the name or booking photo of the man arrested.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office (MCPO) will review the case and determine a final charging decision