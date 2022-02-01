IMPD makes arrest in woman shot and killed in car traveling on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have made an arrest in the killing of a woman who was shot while traveling through a busy intersection near Newfields and Crown Hill Cemetery last week.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said an investigation led detectives to arrest 19-year-old Anthony Rhea for the murder of 21-year-old Alexis Dompier. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and make a final decision on charges.

According to IMPD, Dompier was a passenger in a vehicle traveling through the intersection of 38th Street and Michigan Road/Doctor MLK Jr. Street just after 2:30 p.m. on Jan 27 when she was struck by a bullet.

The driver of her vehicle was able to flag down a passerby who called 911, according to police. Officers responded to the area of W. 38th Street and N. White River Parkway Drive.

The scene on 38th Street where 1 person was shot and killed.

IMPD said Dompier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police noted the intersection as a heavily traveled area.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Jose Torres with the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Jose.Torres@indy.gov. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).