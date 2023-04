INDIANAPOLIS — A person was injured on the southeast side of Indianapolis after police say someone shot at an apartment building.

Around 5 a.m., IMPD officers were sent to an apartment on Darby Dan Drive, not far from Arlington Road and E. Stop 11 Road.

Approximate location of shooting

One person in the apartment had been shot. Investigators said a “random” bullet traveled from outside and through the wall of the apartment.

The male was taken to the hospital and was last said to be stable.