INDIANAPOLIS — One man is under arrest after driving a sedan into the back of a tanker truck which resulted in the death of one person and left another in critical condition.

Octave Rutayisire was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday. Rutayisire was identified as the driver of the sedan by police.

Booking photo of Octave Rutayisire

Police said the crash occurred on Sunday at 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Michigan Street and Holt Road.

Police said an empty tanker truck was stopped at a light when a sedan traveling on Holt Road drove into the back of the tanker truck.

Three people were in the sedan, including Rutayisire.

Rutayisire suffered only minor injuries while both his passengers were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

On Wednesday, one of the passengers died from their injuries. The Marion County Coroner identified the deceased as 38-year-old Bernard Gakwisi.

Detectives said alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash.