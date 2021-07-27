IMPD: Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob 3 south side gas stations in under an hour

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man early Tuesday morning for allegedly trying to rob three gas stations on Indianapolis’ south side in less than an hour.

At about 12:50 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the BP gas station located at 4949 E. Thompson Road. Police confirmed an attempted armed robbery had occurred.

At around 1:20 a.m., police were called to the Speedway gas station at 8010 S. Emerson Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and confirmed another attempted armed robbery had occurred.

About 10 minutes later, IMPD was called to the Shell gas station at 8925 S. Emerson Avenue. Police arrived on scene and confirmed a third attempted armed robbery took place.

As detectives investigated, they noticed the description of the suspect — a white male about 40-50 years old with a black t-shirt, jean shorts, a silver handgun and driving a black Kia Soul — was the same for all three robberies.

IMPD says at about 1:30 a.m., an officer speaking to a victim at the Speedway gas station noticed a man fitting the description pull into the parking lot. Officers on scene were provided “additional information” that confirmed the man they observed was allegedly involved in all three incidents.

The man — later identified as William Eland III — was taken into custody without further incident.

He is facing three counts of attempted robbery. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final decision on charges.