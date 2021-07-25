IMPD: Man dies after showing up at fire station with gunshot wounds

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died early Sunday morning after showing up at a Pike Township Fire Station with gunshot wounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the 7600 block of Moller Road just after 2 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers were unable to find a victim at that location, but minutes later, police were called a few blocks south to the Pike Township Fire Station at 4881 West 71st Street, where a man had arrived with gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the fire station. His identity will be released after next-of-kin is notified.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Stephen Smalley at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling 317-327-3475 or by e-mailing Stephen.Smalley@indy.gov.