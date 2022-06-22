INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead with apparent trauma early Wednesday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced.

At about 2:15 a.m., police were called to 5200 E 20th Place — near 21st Street and Emerson Avenue — on a report of a person deceased.

Officers arrived to find a man inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released once next-of-kin is notified.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led to his death.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information should call detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.