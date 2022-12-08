INDIANAPOLIS — Police said they found the victim of a shooting Thursday morning passed out on the sidewalk.

Officers arrived to the area of E. 42nd Street and Brentwood Drive around 5:30 a.m. They located a man in his mid-40s unconscious outside.

Due to the man not being conscious, it’s unclear where the actual shooting happened.

Police have also not released the man’s condition.

This is the second shooting since 4 a.m. A man was shot twice on the near northwest side and taken to the hospital in serious condition.