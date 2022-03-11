INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD took a man into custody after a pursuit on the north side that reached triple digit speeds.

According to police, officers were at a red light when a stolen vehicle was spotted. The driver did not stop when police attempted to pull the vehicle over.

IMPDs says they chased the driver down 86th Street. Speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour.

The chase ended when stop sticks were deployed. Police say the driver got out of the car and then ran away.

Officers used drones and a K-9 to track the suspect down. They say he was taken into custody within 20 minutes at the corner of Randall Road and 75th Street.

At this time, it’s unclear if the suspect was actually arrested.