INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after IMPD said he led officers on a police pursuit in which he ditched a vehicle in someone’s front yard before running across I-465 and hiding in a ditch.

Approximate path of pursuit

Police said it began around 3:39 a.m. when a driver jumped the median and went into oncoming traffic at 10th and Shadeland. It’s believed the driver was asleep at the wheel when he went over the median.

When IMPD arrived, the driver took off, ramming into police cars.

The pursuit continued a short distance before and ended when police deployed stop sticks that deflated both tires on the vehicle’s driver side. The man abandoned the vehicle in the front yard of a home at 21st and Shadeland.

Police engage in pursuit where driver abandoned a vehicle at 21st and Shadeland.

IMPD said he then got out of the car and ran onto I-465, at one point briefly getting into a INDOT truck before hiding in a ditch. IMPD said the man had run about three quarters of a mile before officers caught up to him in the ditch and took him into custody just before 4 a.m.

The man is being investigated for driving under the influence.

According to IMPD, a “significant” amount of narcotics was found in the trunk of the abandoned vehicle.

It’s the second active pursuit in the past 12 hours. Five people were hurt, including the pursuit subject, in a chase on the northeast side Wednesday night.