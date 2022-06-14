INDIANAPOLIS — A man is accused of pointing a rifle at employees during an armed robbery at an Indianapolis Taco Bell.

Police say a man dressed in a black puffy jacket, black t-shirt and black ripped jeans robbed the Taco Bell at 6990 E. 10th Street around 6:30 p.m. on May 29. He’s described as 5’10” and 180 pounds with a dark skin tone.

The suspect pulled a black rifle on Taco Bell workers and forced them to open the registers, according to a Crime Stoppers release. Police say he then ran away from the restaurant and was headed westbound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).