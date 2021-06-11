IMPD: Man shot in leg after being followed by car on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an incident where a man was shot in the leg on the northwest side.

According to police, officers were sent to the 5500 block of Michigan Road for a report of a person shot around 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Police found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The victim told police he was walking down the street when he noticed a car following him. He says the car then turned around, and someone inside shot him in the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital and was last said to be stable.

No suspect information has been made available.