INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night on Indy’s near southeast side.

Police responded to a crash involving a male struck just before 11:45 p.m. on Villa Ave and Pleasant Run Pkwy South Drive. When medics arrived, they located an adult male who sustained injuries consistent with trauma. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to investigators, the driver who struck the pedestrian did not stay on the scene and fled prior to officers arriving. IMPD homicide and certified accident detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers.