INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to a news release IMPD East District officers responded to the 5300 block of East 32nd St. just before 7 a.m. Monday on a death investigation. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive man, who was unidentified by police, outside with a gunshot wound.

Once other emergency personnel responded to the scene, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, detectives with the department’s homicide unit are investigating the incident, according to the release, and officials with the Indianapolis-Marion Count Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence.

Officials with the Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name once next-of-kin have been notified. The release said that the office will also determine “the exact cause and manner of death.”