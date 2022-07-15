INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a neighbor who tried to intervene in a domestic disturbance on the south side ended up shooting the victim in the situation.

IMPD was called to a home on Mulberry Lane off of Madison Avenue (Indy’s south side) around 10:30 a.m. for a reported fight in progress.

A man and a woman were involved in a domestic disturbance of some sort when a neighbor stepped in to intervene.

Police say the man was the victim in the incident and turned hostile toward the neighbor when he got involved.

As officers arrived on scene, they witnessed the neighbor shoot the man. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The neighbor was taken into custody at the scene. His name has not been released yet.