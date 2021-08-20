IMPD: No one struck in officer-involved shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place on the far east side Friday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 10000 block of John Marshal Drive for a welfare check. That’s just off of Mitthoeffer Road.

Someone called police to report a man was trying to take her phone and was strangling her.

When officers arrived, they say they encountered a male suspect with a gun. Both the presumed victim and the suspect were still on scene.

IMPD says an officer discharged his service weapon while interacting with the suspect. Police officials confirmed they are working to determine if the gun discharge was intentional or accidental.

No one was hit by gunfire.

Police say the suspect with the gun was arrested.

IMPD’S Criminal Investigation Response Team is now looking into the incident. This is following IMPD protocol.

Officials will also review officers’ body cam video as part of the investigation.