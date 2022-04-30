INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday at approximately 12:40 am., IMPD officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of Gathering Lane in reference to an incomplete 911 text with a possible “active assault”.

When officers discovered that the incident involved a current off-duty IMPD officer, detectives from IMPD’s Special Investigation Unit were requested to further investigate the incident.

Officer Michael Price was arrested for Domestic Battery and Battery. He has been places on administration leave pending the completion of the investigation.