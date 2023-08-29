INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer was arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Jail records showed that Glen Schmidt was booked into the Marion County Jail Monday on counts of strangulation, battery resulting in bodily injury and domestic battery.

IMPD officers were called to a home around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after a woman reported that she had been involved in a domestic disturbance. According to court documents, she told investigators that a man had choked her and broken the windshield of her vehicle.

Officers saw visible injuries on the woman’s eye and neck when they arrived.

According to court documents, the woman stated that she was involved in an argument with Schmidt and threw a glass tabletop into the garage where Schmidt was located. She said Schmidt picked up the tabletop, threw it at their Jeep, parked in the driveway, and struck the windshield and pillar, causing damages.

Court documents revealed that when the woman returned to the porch outside, she claimed that Schmidt grabbed her by the neck and slammed her on the ground. He then held her neck while he stood over her.

When investigators spoke to Schmidt, he admitted picking up the table and throwing it at the Jeep. He also admitted he “lost his cool” when he approached the woman but claimed that the woman aggressively came to him, at which time he “put her on the ground.”

According to court documents, Schmidt told investigators he and the woman were drinking before the incident. He maintained he didn’t choke the woman, according to court documents.

IMPD said Schmidt is on administrative leave pending a “thorough review of the probable cause affidavit and other investigative details.” He’s an 18-year veteran of the force who was most recently assigned to the Northwest District.

Chief Randal Taylor will make a decision on his employment with IMPD at a later time, the department said.