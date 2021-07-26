IMPD officer arrested on domestic violence charge

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department turned himself in Monday after being charged with domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to IMPD.

The police department says officers were called to the 7600 block of Blue Willow Drive on June 16 in reference to a disturbance involving allegations of a possible assault.

When officers discovered that one of the individuals involved was a current off-duty IMPD officer, detectives from IMPD’s Special Investigation Unit were requested. IMPD says it continued its investigation and presented the findings to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Friday, the prosecutor’s office filed charges on James Cox for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. Cox was notified of the charges and turned himself into the court on Monday, according to Indianapolis police.

IMPD says Cox is a five-year veteran of the department currently assigned to Southwest District. The officer is currently suspended for unrelated department violations, and Chief Randal Taylor will review the charging affidavit and make a determination regarding Cox’s status prior to the conclusion his current suspension, the police department said in a release.

IMPD added that its detectives have been working with the prosecutor’s office on this case and will continue their collaboration moving forward.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.