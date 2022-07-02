INDIANAPOLIS — Around 5:30 p.m. June 27, IMPD officer, Officer Ellison, was hit by a vehicle on North Shadeland Avenue between 42nd and 46th Street while on-duty.

Officer Ellison was riding a department motorcycle when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital in crticial condition but was upgraded to serious but stable condition soon after. Everyone involved in the crash remained on the scene and cooperated with police. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

According to IMPD’s Twitter post Saturday morning, Officer Ellison is thankfully expected to make a full recovery according to his doctors.

Earlier this week, Officer Clinton Ellison was seriously injured while on-duty during a motorcycle accident. Thankfully, he is expected to make a full recovery.



Officer Ellison thanks everyone for the continued support, thoughts, and prayers. #Pray4Cycle26 #WeAreIMPD pic.twitter.com/lMfAPCN4tc — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 2, 2022