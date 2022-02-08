INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer was struck and injured by a vehicle after the driver fled from police during an attempted traffic stop.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred just after 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of W. Washington Street.

Police said officers initiated a traffic stop on a reportedly stolen vehicle. As one officer was walking up next to the car, the driver reportedly peeled off which led to a side mirror striking the officer. Police pursued the car which again came to a stop only for the driver to put the vehicle in reverse and slam into the police cruiser before once more taking off.

The pursuit was terminated by officers due to the reckless driving of the fleeing vehicle who police said sped off on the interstate.

The officer struck by the side mirror was taken to a hospital where he is expected to be okay, according to police.