IMPD officer who shot Dreasjon Reed sues NFL

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis police officer who shot and killed Dreasjon Reed last year is suing the National Football League over material published online that associated Reed with other civil rights figures killed by police.

IMPD officer De’Joure Mercer filed the complaint Monday in federal Southern District of Indiana Court. It targets website posts and video produced by the NFL that highlight Reed and other figures in a campaign intended to “honor victims of systemic racism, victims of police misconduct, and social justice heroes.”

Say His Name: Dreasjon Reed

Dreasjon is one of the many individuals being honored by players and coaches this season through the NFL’s helmet decal program.#SayTheirStories: https://t.co/vwi75WmNxr pic.twitter.com/wWaasw6LBp — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2020

“The (v)ideo gives rise to the inference, implication, and imputation that Mercer committed occupational misconduct and even criminal acts during the May 6 (e)ncounter with Reed, similar to that which were inflicted upon George Floyd,” Mercer’s lawyer writes in the complaint. “This inference, implication, and imputation is false because Mercer committed no such acts.”

