INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are on the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting Friday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Officials said the scene of the reported officer-involved shooting was near the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue, east of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Officials said in a post on IMPD’s social media that no officers were injured. IMPD sources confirmed with FOX59/CBS4 that one person was shot by officers and the person is in “stable condition.”

Samone Burris, a public information officer with IMPD, said around 11 a.m., north district officers were dispatched on a report of a person armed and shots fired on Caroline Avenue.

Burris said that officers came into contact with an adult man and at some point, a police action shooting occurred.

The man was transported to an area hospital and was reported to be in “serious but stable” condition, with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Burris said no officers were injured during the incident. She also stressed that no uninvolved citizens were injured. Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

The scene remains active and there will be updates later in the day.

This story will be updated when more information is released.