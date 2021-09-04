IMPD on the hunt for group of teens caught on camera car jacking an east side woman at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are on the look out for a group of teens caught on camera robbing an east side woman at gunpoint. It happened in broad daylight Thursday morning.

“She had just got home from dropping my son off at preschool,” says Anthony Quintana who’s mother was the victim in this case, “They jumped out of their car, pulled her out of her car with a gun to her face, and said, “You know what we want.”

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras in an area not far from East 16th Street and Lynbrook Drive. The group of teens jumped from a dark sedan before approaching Quintana’s mother. She can be heard in the videos yelling for help as the teens hold her in place at gunpoint and steal her silver SUV. Thankfully, she is doing alright following the incident.

“My Mom gave them her debit cards with her ID and all of that. They were like, “No, no, no!” Then they pulled her out of the car,” details Quintana.

The teens did not get too far with the vehicle. They crashed in a ditch at the corner of East 16th Street and Lynbrook Drive.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says this is an open case they are still investigating.