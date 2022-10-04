INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot on E. Washington Street in between S. Downey and S. Irvington Avenue. The address matches the Irvington Arms Apartments.

One person was found deceased at the scene.

The crime scene is near Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School. The school is asking people to find an alternate route as the investigation continues.

This story is developing and will be updated.