INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is treating the discovery of a person inside a vehicle early Wednesday as a homicide.

Police responded to a report of personal injury crash in the 3900 block of Keystone Avenue just after 4 a.m.

According to IMPD’s public information officer, a man inside the vehicle was found to have injuries inconsistent with a traffic accident.

IMPD is now treating the investigation as a homicide.

This story is developing and will be updated.