INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are investigating after over $300,000 worth of gaming cards were stolen downtown as vendors prepped for the largest tabletop gaming convention in N. America.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the downtown area Wednesday after a pallet jack containing upwards of $300,000 worth of gaming cards was stolen.

The theft coincided with opening preparations for Gen Con, the largest annual gathering of tabletop gaming enthusiasts in North America.

While official vendor sales for Gen Con did not begin downtown until Thursday morning, booths and displays did begin getting set up earlier in the week.

“The alleged theft took place [Wednesday] before the opening of events in the downtown area and while vendors were setting up their displays at various times,” the IMPD release read.

Now, with Gen Con events in full swing and lasting throughout the weekend, IMPD detectives are asking the public for help in identifying two people “possibly involved” in the theft.

Photos of the two, provided by IMPD in a release Friday afternoon, can be seen below:

Anyone with information regarding the theft, the people pictured above or the stolen cards is being asked to contact IMPD by calling 911. You can also contact CrimeStoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS to remain anonymous.

FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to Gen Con and IMPD officials for further clarification on the theft and has not heard back as of this article’s publication.