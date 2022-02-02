Arrest made after woman found dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances at nursing home

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives were called to the Homestead Healthcare Center in the 7400 block of Madison Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning to investigate what was termed a “suspicious” death.

“Upon arrival, they encountered an adult female in a room who was deceased,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley. “The circumstances of the person being deceased are considered suspicious at this point and an individual was detained by people on the scene and is temporarily in custody.

“The one individual who is deceased I can confirm was a resident. I don’t know if that other person was a resident, but that individual was receiving treatment, some kind of care at the facility.”

Investigators believe the person responsible for the death is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the remaining residents. Police later announced this person as 60-year-old Dwayne Freeman, who has since been officially arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of the victim.

A spokesman for the facility issued the following statement: “We are extremely concerned about the situation and are cooperating fully with investigators. Given that this is an active investigation, it is our policy not to comment further at this time.”

One woman, who requested anonymity to protect a relative, said she recently removed her brother from the center.

“We came in often. We came in a couple times a day and we watched and they just didn’t keep him clean,” she said. “I hope that they can take care of these people.”

An inspection of Homestead Healthcare in the summer of 2021 by investigators from the Department of Health and Human Services determined there were only minor non-life-threatening deficiencies at the site.

IMPD said a booking photo of Freeman would not be available until charges are officially filed.