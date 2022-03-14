INDIANAPOLIS — A person was found dead Monday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

At about 5: 30 a.m., police were called to the 4100 block of Eisenhower Dr. for a death investigation.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found an unresponsive male outside in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released after next-of-kin is notified.

Homicide detectives launched an investigation and learned that there were reports of shots fired near the area just before midnight the night before. IMPD added that the male was found to have wounds that lead investigators to believe he was shot.

Police said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information should contact detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.