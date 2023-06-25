INDIANAPOLIS — A person was pronounced deceased after a shooting on Indy’s near west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 7:53 p.m. to the 500 block of N. Tremont Street on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

She was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

IMPD said the evidence at the scene suggested that the shooting may have happened on a sidewalk on the wet side of Tremont Street. The suspect may have been on foot at the time of the shooting as well, according to IMPD.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.