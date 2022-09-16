INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured in a shooting Friday afternoon on the northeast side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Just before 4 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of Brookside Avenue — a couple blocks south of Massachusetts Avenue and Rural Street.

Officers did not find anyone at that location. A short time later, they found a person shot in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue, just a few blocks away, said IMPD

Police described the person’s condition as “serious but stable.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.