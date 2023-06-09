INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was shot and another person was stabbed Friday afternoon on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department said officers were called around 4:05 p.m. to the 3500 block of Colorado Avenue for an assault scene and a person shot. This is a residential area near the intersection of N. Euclid Avenue and E. 36th Street on the city’s east side.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found two victims that were injured. One person, police said, was suffering from gunshot wounds while another person had stab wounds.

Both victims, IMPD said, were taken to a local hospital. Both are currently awake and breathing, police said.

No other information was immediately provided. This article will be updated as more info is released.