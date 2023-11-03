Update: IMPD announced around 10:39 p.m. Friday night that a 15-year-old was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder for their alleged role in Friday’s shooting that left one teenage male student dead. IMPD attributed the quick arrest to “the cooperation of community members and quick response from officers.”

Officers found the suspect about a half mile from the scene of the shooting after witnesses provided IMPD with a description of the suspect and their possible location. The suspect complied with verbal commands from officers and was taken into custody without further incident. Officers recovered a gun from the suspect.

Original story below:

————————

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage student is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a high school on Indy’s near northeast side, setting a new yearly record for youth homicides in the city.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 12:55 p.m. Friday to 2259 Ralston Avenue for a person shot.

IMPD said that officers arrived to find a victim, later identified as a teenage male student at KIPP Indy Legacy High School, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

That victim, police said, was initially reported to be in critical condition. In an update around 4 p.m. Friday, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley confirmed that the victim had died from his injuries.

The victim’s guardian has been notified, according to IMPD, and no other people were injured.

According to Lt. Foley, a teenage male has been detained in reference to the shooting. Initially, IMPD identified that teen as another KIPP student but the department has since said that is not true.

“IMPD would like to clarify the person detained is not a student despite previous statements,” the department posted on social media around 3:15 p.m.

The teen, Foley said, is considered a suspect in the shooting and was detained in a separate area away from the crime scene.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the parking lot outside of Edna Martin Christian Center and the high school. Marion County Crime Lab crews responded to the scene and collected a jacket, several bullet casings and other evidence, Foley said.

IMPD reiterated around 4 p.m. that it is believed that this was a targeted incident.

In the 4 p.m. news conference, Lt. Foley confirmed that there had been a reported “disturbance” at KIPP Indy Legacy HS earlier in the day. However, police did not provide further information on that disturbance and said detectives are investigating whether or not it was related to the shooting.

As for the weapons being used, Kareem Hines, the founder of New B.O.Y. a youth mentoring program, says kids tell him it’s easy to get a gun.

“A young man told me, ‘I can get a gun within 20 minutes of getting on the phone with somebody.’ He was 14 years old. And honestly, that’s not a his problem, it’s an our problem,” said Hines.

Hines says the focus needs to be on action rather than blame.

“It’s not a time to sit on the couch and say, ‘Well how are these kids getting guns?’ They are getting them. We know that. They are getting them. How do we give them an alternative option to guns and make them value life a little bit more than death,” said Hines. “It’s disheartening because Our kids are not scared to die. They’re not. They’re all scared to live.”

Hines says New B.O.Y is hosting an event Saturday in an effort to give teens something to do and curb the violence.

The event, titled New B.O.Y Guns Down Gloves Up Youth Boxing Program, is being held at Vegas Boxing Club located at 4407 Lafayette Road on Nov. 4 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

KIPP Indy Public Schools released the following statement around 5 p.m. on Facebook:

“Early this afternoon, an incident involving gun violence occurred at 23rd and Ralston Avenue at the north end of the Leadership and Legacy Campus parking lot that involved one of our Legacy High students who was walking home. After being rushed to the hospital to receive medical care, our student sadly passed away. We are in ongoing communication with the student’s family, and will continue to offer support during this extremely difficult time. On Monday, we will have on-site supports available for students and staff as our school community processes this tragedy.

The suspect is not a KIPP Indy student and is currently in custody. IMPD responded immediately and will continue to complete their investigation. There is no ongoing threat to those nearby or to anyone living in the surrounding area. Our KIPP Indy campuses executed our secure campus protocol with excellence and ensured the security of our school buildings and community. The safety of our entire school community will always be our top priority.”

According to records kept by FOX59/CBS4, this shooting is the 20th time a minor has been killed in a homicide in the city this year. This marks a new record for youth homicides in Indianapolis.