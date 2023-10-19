INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead following a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to local police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just before 1 p.m. Thursday to the 1600 block of E. Ohio Street for a “murder homicide,” online records show.

Upon arrival at the block, which is in a residential area near the intersection of E. Washington Street and N. State Street on the city’s near east side, IMPD said officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has not been identified by IMPD, was pronounced deceased around 1:20 p.m.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.