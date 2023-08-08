INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 4100 block of Continental Court for an incomplete 911 call.

Upon arrival at the scene, an apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis, IMPD said officers found the victim inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said, has been pronounced dead.

Investigators said they are planning to speak with neighbors to gather any information they can related to the fatal shooting.

IMPD detectives and information officers are continuing to canvass the scene for evidence. No other information was immediately provided.