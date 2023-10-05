INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person was shot on the near northwest side early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 10000 block of Udell Street on a report of a person shot around 5:12 a.m. and located the victim suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

According to IMPD, the victim is in stable condition and one person has been detained. Aggravated Assault detectives have been called to investigate.

