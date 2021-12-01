IMPD, Police Merit Board hold public hearing to introduce department’s new disciplinary process

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is calling for the community’s input as it works to revamp the department’s disciplinary process.

On Tuesday, November 30, the Police Merit Board held a public meeting for residents to hear the new IMPD discipline process first-hand and to allow comments on the proposed changes.

The current matrix was originally introduced in 2015, to “standardize, make consistent, and hold officers accountable to policies of the police department.”

“Although the current matrix has served the agency well, the concern shared amongst the leadership and the ranking file is the current matrix’s lack of flexibility and rigidness,” said IMPD’s Deputy Chief Kendale Adams.

Under the current policy, IMPD commanders are forced to treat all similar infractions the same with identical penalties regardless of context or circumstance.

For example, any an officer running a red light would be penalized the same — regardless of whether that officer was responding to a murder scene or simply late to work.

“Officers must know that when they engage in misconduct they will receive fair and appropriate discipline consistent with the level of misconduct,” said Adams.

The new disciplinary system has two primary tables: The Category, Violations and Discipline Level Assignments Table and the Penalty Table.

The Category, Violations and Discipline Level Assignments Table identifies the definitions of each conduct category (A through F), provides examples of violations that are found within each of these conduct categories, and lists the discipline level assigned to each conduct category based on the number of repeat offenses in a given time period.

“Now if an officer fails to respond to training and our attempts – whether it be discipline or retraining – then in this new matrix it allows Chief [Taylor] to make a recommendation to the merit board for termination,” said Adams.

On Friday November 26, IMPD and members of the Police Merit Board announced the plans for public meeting, however far east side resident Samantha Douglas said she was unaware of a meeting until late Monday night.

“I’m fairly informed and involved as a resident, so I can’t imagine how many other residents who aren’t as involved had no idea about this happening,” said Douglas during her turn at public comments. “Because if I’m being honest, I wouldn’t even feel comfortable telling you what I thought or not because I haven’t even had time to review the material enough.”

Douglas said she rushed to Tuesday’s meeting to ask the Board to be more transparent with future meeting dates and times. Members of the board reassured her that no action will be taken on the proposed policy until after January 1, 2022.

“We need more people here,” said Douglas. “Like I was one of the only just residents here… We know that minority communities are mostly impacted by these situations and the merit board carries a lot of power with what happens with officers especially when something [bad] happens.”

Marion County residents can comment on these changes by emailing IMPD at Planning@indy.gov by 12 p.m. Monday, December 6th.