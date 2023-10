INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an overnight burglary that led to a police pursuit ending in a crash near Indy’s west side.

According to IMPD, a pursuit began, and the suspect’s vehicle later crashed near the intersections of McCarty and Corrill Streets. At least three people were inside the vehicle. It’s unclear if anyone suffered any injuries in the crash.

FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when additional information becomes available.