INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will provide an update Tuesday after a first-year officer was shot in the line of duty.

It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. We will livestream it.

Patrol Officer Thomas Mangan faces a long road to recovery after the Feb. 27 shooting in Fountain Square. Mangan suffered significant injuries to his Adam’s apple and voice box.

According to IMPD, Mangan had a stent placed in his voice box in order to prevent collapse and secure the ability for him to breathe. He faces a long road to recovery.

Mangan, a first-year officer, was among officers responding to a report of an accident in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue around 10 p.m. on Feb. 27. They received additional information, including that a male in a red jacket was exposing himself, a male in a red vehicle was “acting strange” and the male in the red vehicle was intoxicated and last seen driving southbound on State Street.

IMPD said witnesses directed officers to a red Buick that reportedly left the scene and was located, along with a person fitting the description they were provided, in the 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

According to police, both officers exited a fully-marked police vehicle in uniform and, within seconds, the man took off. Officers ordered him to stop; instead, an exchange of gunfire ensued.

Mangan was shot during the encounter. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Mylik Hill, was also hit. He left the scene and was later found around 11 p.m.

IMPD said Officer Daniel Majors, a seven-year veteran, discharged his weapon during the incident. The shooting remains under view from the civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board and IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team.