INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released edited body camera footage on Tuesday of an early August shooting involving an IMPD officer near Washington Park that led to the death of 49-year-old Gary Harrell.

According to a news release from IMPD, the edited footage can be viewed on the department’s YouTube channel.

Bodycam footage showing an IMPD officer pointing his firearm at Gary Harrell who is running away from the officer.

Bodycam footage showing the gun in Gary Harrell’s hand as he runs from an IMPD officer moments before he is shot.

A still shot from the moment an IMPD officer opens fire on Gary Harrell. A gun is seen in Harrell’s right hand but isn’t pointed at the officer.

On Aug. 3, Douglas Correll, a veteran of the department and a north district officer, shot Harrell during a traffic stop for reckless driving in the 3400 block of North Parker Ave. According to previous reports, officials claimed at the time Harrell had already exited the car and began verbally engaging with the officer as Correll was approaching the vehicle during the stop,

IMPD said at the time Harrell continued to disregard the officer’s verbal commands. Police claimed Harrell then ran from the car with a handgun. After Correll initially ran after Harrell, officials said that he then shot Harrell.

In the video that shows the traffic stop, Correll leaves the car and asks Harrell “what are you doing.” At that point, Harrell was already out of the car. When asked for his license, Harrell goes back to the vehicle and Correll asks him to not get back into the car.

When Harrell was in the car, his phone rings and then he takes some time to look at his phone. After that Harrell starts to run down the street with what looks like a firearm in his hand.

In the video, Correll begins to run after Harrell. After running for a short time, Correll tells Harrell to “stop it, drop it,” referring to the firearm. Not even a second later, Correll shoots Harrell in the back after firing his weapon twice. This caused Harrell to drop his firearm immediately and fall to the ground.

After the incident, IMPD said at the time they did recover a handgun and narcotics at the scene. IMPD officials said in the video that the gun found on the scene was a five-shot .357 revolver, loaded with five rounds. The video did not say anything about supposed narcotics on scene.

Officials at the scene did not say at the time if Harrell pointed a gun or fired any shots at Correll. In the video, Harrell did not point a gun or fire any shots at Correll.

A friend of Harrell said after the incident that his family members are “completely distraught” about the incident. According to previous reports, Harrell had minor traffic violations on his record over the past decade.

In a statement from Harrell’s family, provided to FOX59/CBS4 by the family’s attorney, they said that while Gary Harrell “made a poor choice… it should not have cost him his life.”

“What is undisputed from the video is that Gary had his back to Correll as he moved away from him,” the statement read. “Gary never assaulted, or even touched, Correll. Officer Correll gave one command—‘Stop! Drop it!’—but failed to give Gary any time to comply before gunning him down.”

Photo of Gary Harrell provided by family.

The family said the “unjustified shooting” violated the U.S. Constitution, as well as IMPD’s Use of Force policy that was revised in 2020. The family specifically cited the portion of the policy that said officers are only permitted to use deadly force in two circumstances:

To prevent or defend against an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or another person;

To apprehend a fleeing person for any felony that threatened or resulted in the death or serious bodily injury of a person, if the officer reasonably believes that the person will cause the death or serious bodily injury to another unless immediately apprehended.

“Neither circumstance was present on August 3rd,” the statement read. “There was no one else around but Gary and Officer Correll. Gary’s back was turned to Officer Correll, and Gary was moving away from Correll. Gary never pointed a gun at Correll. Under these circumstances, Officer Correll had no greater right to use deadly force in his own self-defense than any other citizen.”

To end the statement, the family called upon the department, as well as the Marion County Prosecutor “to fully and fairly investigate the shooting, including carefully considering criminal charges against Correll.”

Here is the statement provided to FOX59/CBS4 in full:

Gary Harrell made a poor choice on August 3, 2023 shortly after he was pulled over by IMPD Officer Douglas Correll on suspicion of reckless driving, a misdemeanor. He grabbed his cell phone and handgun and ‘attempted’ to run away from Officer Correll. Gary suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident years before, and he was not capable of moving very quickly. So, as seen in the video, he was stumbling away from Officer Correll, as opposed to sprinting. Although Gary made a poor choice that morning, it should not have cost him his life. What is undisputed from the video is that Gary had his back to Correll as he moved away from him. Gary never assaulted, or even touched, Correll. Officer Correll gave one command—‘Stop! Drop it!’—but failed to give Gary any time to comply before gunning him down. This unjustified shooting violated the U.S. Constitution and IMPD’s Use of Force policy revised in 2020. According to that policy, officers are not permitted to use deadly force unless the officer reasonably believes such force is necessary (1) to prevent or defend against an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or another person, or (2) to apprehend a fleeing person for any felony that threatened or resulted in the death or serious bodily injury, if the officer reasonably believes that the person will cause death or serious bodily injury to another unless immediately apprehended. Neither circumstance was present on August 3rd. There was no one else around but Gary and Officer Correll. Gary’s back was turned to Officer Correll, and Gary was moving away from Correll. Gary never pointed a gun at Correll. Under these circumstances, Officer Correll had no greater right to use deadly force in his own self-defense than any other citizen. If two armed citizens are involved in a verbal confrontation, and then one turns and begins running away from the other, the first citizen cannot not shoot the other in the back. If that happened, the shooter would be charged with murder. This is not the first time that Officer Correll has been accused of using excessive force against a Black man. In 2020 the City of Indianapolis paid $380,000 to settle the claim of a man who alleged that Correll falsely arrested and battered him, The man was actually the victim of a shooting who called 911 for help. Correll responded, ignored the man’s attempt to explain the situation. Instead, Correll punched him in the face and then kneed the man in his abdomen, resulting in a ruptured spleen. (See Harris v. Douglas Correll, Case 1:18-cv-01889-SEB DLP). The Harrell family questions why this officer was still employed by IMPD. Gary’s mother, four sisters, and six adult children are still in shock. They call upon IMPD and the Marion County Prosecutor to fully and fairly investigate the shooting, including carefully considering criminal charges against Correll. The family of Gary Harrell