INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has released a photo of a vehicle that may be connected to a hit-and-run that took the life of a 63-year-old man on Sunday.

Police say the vehicle that may be involved is a white Ford F Series pickup, first generation. The model year could be anything between 1998 to 2007, and the truck has a dark makeshift/homemade flatbed.

Courtesy: IMPD

IMPD is looking for more information in the hit-and-run that killed 63-year-old Willie Earl Bryant while he was bicycling in the area of Calhoun Street and S. Emerson Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, August 14.

If you locate a vehicle matching the description, you can contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).