IMPD investigating the shooting of a child late Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side that left a two-year-old child wounded, and reported to be in stable condition. Initial reports had indicated the child was critically wounded, but their condition was later upgraded.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 1900 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., St. at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday on a report of a person shot.

Police say the parents of the child were driving the victim to a hospital when they saw an ambulance and flagged it down. The two year old was then transported to Riley Hospital for Children.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and police say the parents are cooperating with them.

The shooting is believed to have occurred in the family’s home. However, police are working to determine the location. The family says it recently moved and doesn’t know their new address, but they are assisting police in locating the apparent shooting scene.