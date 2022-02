INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently responding to a report of a person shot at the 6700 block of Hoover Road near the Jewish Community Center.

When officers arrived, they located two adult male victims with injuries consistent of gunshot wounds. The victims are said to be in stable condition. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police do not believe this shooting was religiously-motivated nor a hate crime.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update as we gather further information.