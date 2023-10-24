INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after an officer was involved in a shooting on Indy’s near northeast side Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to E. 25th St and Dr. Andrew J. Brown Blvd. around 4:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

According to IMPD, an officer was canvassing an area after he heard shots fired. Later, the officer conducted a traffic stop on 25th and Park Ave. after locating a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed.

Moments later, the driver fled from the officer but did not initiate a pursuit. As police searched for the suspect, they found the vehicle crashed into a pole. IMPD said the officer later found the suspect in a tree.

IMPD said the suspect was given commands. Moments later, the suspect reached down, and an officer discharged his weapon, striking them at least once.

It is uncertain whether the suspect was involved in the shot-fire call. Also, officers did not find a weapon on the scene.

The suspect was shot and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No officers or citizens received any injuries in this incident. The officer who fired his firearm has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting investigation.

This incident marks the ninth officer-involved shooting since Aug. 1. and 11th overall in 2023 according to Indy.gov.

FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.