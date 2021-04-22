IMPD responds to shooting reported on Keystone Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis responded to a shooting originally reported at E. 25th Street and Keystone Avenue overnight Thursday.

Officers were sent to the intersection around 1:20 a.m. for a report of a person shot. According to IMPD, a person was found shot at the intersection of E. 62nd Street and Keystone. That person was said to be in serious condition.

When our crews went to check the scene, they found no police presence at 62nd and Keystone.

Police later updated the shooting location to the 900 block of Westfield Boulevard. However, they said the victim was found in the 2500 block of N. Keystone.

According to IMPD, another involved party was stopped at 38th and Keystone. Officers also pursued a suspect vehicle in the 7800 block of N. Keystone, but the suspect escaped capture.

Police say there is no active threat at this time, and the shooting remains under investigation.