INDIANAPOLIS — A 24-year-old man has been identified after being killed during a shooting at an apartment complex on Indy’s east side.

More than a dozen bullet holes riddled the walls of the apartment stairwell after someone shot and killed 24-year-old Tytrail Watkins.

“Right now we don’t have any witnesses that are known,” said IMPD captain Don Weilhammer.

Police were called to the reserves at Warren Park apartments near 10th and Post just before midnight and found Watkins dead on scene.

Unfortunately, police admitted overnight they did not have any information on the shooter because no witnesses had come forward.

“We’d really appreciate it if people gave us a call because even though it was at midnight, I find it hard to believe no one saw or heard anything,” said Weilhammer.

“These are where we need to the community to step in, because we can only do so much with technology,” said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.

The apartments sit directly across the street from IMPD’s training academy and Memorial Park Cemetery.

A search of our records show the complex did not have a history of any other deadly violence in recent years.

Police believe the overnight shooting was a targeted attack, but need help holding the killer accountable.

“As a community we have to support each other and the best way is by giving all the information possible. We understand some people are scared,” said Cook.

In fact, we talked to some of the victim’s family, neighbors and even a pastor at an adjacent church, but everyone was reluctant go on camera for fear of retaliation.

“We understand the fear, but that’s what we’re here for. We’re going to continue this fight and we need to the community to fight with us,” said Cook.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or by email at Christopher.Winter@Indy.gov

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.