INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Jeep Patriot involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s northeast side early Sunday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of E. 56th Street. Police said a vehicle was traveling east on 56th Street toward Interstate 465 when it struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The pedestrian died from his injuries.

IMPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a silver 2007-2017 Jeep Patriot that has damage to the front passenger side including a broken headlight and side marker light.

A photo of a stock silver Jeep Patriot has been included.

Stock photo of silver Jeep Patriot

Anyone with information about the Jeep can contact IMPD Crash Investigations Office at (317) 327-6549 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.